Saturday, October 25, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance forms new AI joint venture with Meta subsidiary

Reliance forms new AI joint venture with Meta subsidiary

Image

Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Reliance Industries (RIL) has announced the incorporation of Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Limited (REIL), a new entity set up by its wholly owned arm Reliance Intelligence.

REIL will serve as the joint venture vehicle with Facebook Overseas Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Meta Platforms Inc., under an amended joint venture agreement.

Reliance Intelligence will hold a 70% stake, while Facebook will own 30%. The partners have committed a combined initial investment of about Rs 855 crore to develop, market, and distribute enterprise AI services.

Reliance Intelligence has subscribed to 20 lakh equity shares worth Rs 2 crore in REIL as initial capital. The company said no regulatory approvals were required for this incorporation, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party deal.

 

Meanwhile, on Friday, 24 October 2025, RIL said it is evaluating the implications of recent restrictions imposed by the European Union, United Kingdom, and United States on crude oil imports from Russia and export of refined products to Europe. The company added that it will comply with the EUs latest guidelines on refined product imports and will follow any directives issued by the Indian government.

RIL reiterated its commitment to India's energy security and said its operations have always adhered to international sanctions and regulatory frameworks. The company noted that its crude sourcing strategy remains diversified, ensuring stability and reliability in refinery operations to meet both domestic and export requirements, including to Europe.

Also Read

Rohit and Kohli during 3rd ODI in Sydney vs Australia

Rohit-Kohli set to return in action next on November 30 vs South Africa

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

Tejashwi promises govt job law in 20 days; Shah vows to deport infiltrators

Xi Jinping, left, and Donald Trump in 2017

US, China move to defuse trade tensions ahead of Trump-Xi meeting

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

RoKo is back! Rohit, Virat silence critics with match winning partnership

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

3 in 4 Delhi-NCR residents say pollution harming health already: Survey

RIL is India's largest private sector company. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, advanced materials and composites, renewables (solar and hydrogen), retail and digital services.

RIL's consolidated net profit jumped 9.54% to Rs 18,165 crore on 9.94% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,58,898 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

eClerx Services Q2 PAT jumps 31% YoY to Rs 183 cr

eClerx Services Q2 PAT jumps 31% YoY to Rs 183 cr

Zen Technologies consolidated net profit declines 5.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Zen Technologies consolidated net profit declines 5.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Jhandewalas Foods reports Rs 2 crore sales for Naman Ghee in D-Mart Jaipur outlets

Jhandewalas Foods reports Rs 2 crore sales for Naman Ghee in D-Mart Jaipur outlets

ECI issues strict AI and deepfake disclosure rules ahead of Bihar polls

ECI issues strict AI and deepfake disclosure rules ahead of Bihar polls

Seshasayee Paper & Boards consolidated net profit declines 21.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Seshasayee Paper & Boards consolidated net profit declines 21.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon