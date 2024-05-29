Bhandari Hosiery Exports standalone net profit rises 4.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.55% to Rs 88.83 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 0.31% to Rs 6.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.83% to Rs 266.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 283.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Bhandari Hosiery Exports rose 4.46% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.55% to Rs 88.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 110.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.