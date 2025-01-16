Business Standard

Bhansali Engg gains after Q3 PAT rises 1% YoY to Rs 41 cr

Bhansali Engineering Polymers jumped 3.34% to Rs 126.80 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 1.52% to Rs 40.83 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 40.22 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 18.5% YoY to Rs 345.83 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 4.66% to Rs 56.56 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 54.04 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses jumped 19.73% YoY to Rs 296.28 crore in Q3 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 217.08 crore (up 15.39% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 14.86 crore (up 11.06% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Meanwhile, the companys board declared third interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity share for FY25. The company has fixed Wednesday, 22 January 2025 as the record date for the said interim dividend. Dividend will be paid on or before 29 January 2025.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers is the the lowest cost producer of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) in India. ABS is a "Highly Specialized Engineering Thermoplastics". The company's customers include leading companies dealing in automobiles, home appliances, electronics, health care & kitchenware.

