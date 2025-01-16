Business Standard

Thursday, January 16, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, Devyani International Ltd, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd and Elecon Engineering Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 January 2025.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, Devyani International Ltd, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd and Elecon Engineering Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 January 2025.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd tumbled 7.54% to Rs 798.25 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89813 shares in the past one month.

 

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd lost 6.58% to Rs 1638.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18711 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35608 shares in the past one month.

Devyani International Ltd crashed 4.22% to Rs 184.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 250 pts to 76,950; PSB, Metal hold gains, FMCG, IT drag

Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder, Blue Origin

LIVE news updates: Jeff Bezos's New Glenn rocket launches on maiden flight

Delhi metro

NMRC plans to connect Noida International Airport to Delhi's IGI Airport

real estate construction building

NCR leads land dealings in 2024 with 38 transactions: Top 10 biggest ones

Congress Supporters, Congress, Congress flag, Congress logo

Delhi elections 2025 LIVE updates: Congress promises Rs 500 LPG cylinder, free ration, electricity

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd pared 3.50% to Rs 10195. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 29514 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4197 shares in the past one month.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd dropped 3.44% to Rs 595.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20662 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24486 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

SW Solar soars on reporting turnaround PAT of Rs 15 cr in Q3

SW Solar soars on reporting turnaround PAT of Rs 15 cr in Q3

Alok Inds slides as net loss widens to Rs 273 cr in Q3

Alok Inds slides as net loss widens to Rs 273 cr in Q3

Volumes spurt at Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd counter

Indices trade with modest gains; metal shares shine

Indices trade with modest gains; metal shares shine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 Expectations LiveLatest News LIVELaxmi Dental IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodaySaif Ali Khan NewsBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon