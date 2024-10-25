CIE Automotive India consolidated net profit declines 48.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.35% to Rs 2134.63 croreNet profit of CIE Automotive India declined 48.00% to Rs 195.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 375.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.35% to Rs 2134.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2279.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2134.632279.41 -6 OPM %15.4915.14 -PBDT339.77334.22 2 PBT259.96255.88 2 NP195.23375.42 -48
