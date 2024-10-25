Grauer & Weil (India) consolidated net profit rises 0.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.68% to Rs 254.69 croreNet profit of Grauer & Weil (India) rose 0.40% to Rs 37.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.68% to Rs 254.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 250.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales254.69250.49 2 OPM %16.7619.50 -PBDT56.1155.98 0 PBT50.5950.72 0 NP37.6137.46 0
