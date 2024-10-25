PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 22.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.68% to Rs 1878.68 croreNet profit of PNB Housing Finance rose 22.63% to Rs 469.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 383.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.68% to Rs 1878.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1777.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1878.681777.75 6 OPM %92.4188.54 -PBDT618.58518.44 19 PBT604.73507.11 19 NP469.68383.00 23
