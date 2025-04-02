Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bharat Electronics achieves turnover of Rs 23,000 cr in FY25

Bharat Electronics achieves turnover of Rs 23,000 cr in FY25

Image

Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Bharat Electronics (BEL) has achieved a turnover of around Rs.23,000 crore (Provisional & Unaudited), during the Financial Year 2024-25, against the previous year's turnover of Rs.19,820 crore registering a growth of 16%. This includes Export sales of around US$ 106 Million during FY 2024-25, as against the previous year's export turnover of US$ 92.98 Million, registering a growth of 14%.

In the fiscal year 2024-25, BEL secured orders worth Rs.18,715 crore Some of the major orders received during the year are BMPIIUpgrade, Ashwini Radar,Software Defined Radios, Data link, Multi-Function Radars, EON 51, Seekers, Anti drone system, Airport Surveillance Radar, Sonar Upgradation, Flycatcher spares, Radar upgradation, Spares and Services etc and other projects in Non-defence sector. With this, the total Order book of BEL as on 01 April 2025,stands at around Rs.71,650 crore including Export Order Book of USD 359 Million.

 

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

