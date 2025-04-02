Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paras Defence inks pact with MicroCon Vision

Paras Defence inks pact with MicroCon Vision

Image

Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Paras Defence and Space Technologies announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MicroCon Vision (MicroCon), a subsidiary of CONTROP and the Rafael Group, Israel.

MicroCon specializes in the design, development, production, and marketing of ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) payloads and EO/IR (electro-optical/infra-red) seekers for drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Under this agreement, Paras Defence and MicroCon will exclusively collaborate in India on the development of Micro ISR payloads.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies offers high-precision products and turnkey solutions to the defense and space sector, operating in three main verticals: defense and space optics, defense electronics solutions, and heavy engineering. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India held 57.05% in the company.

 

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 15.04 crore in Q3 FY25, a 125.82% increase as against Rs 6.66 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations spiked 33.63% to Rs 85.77 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 64.18 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies shed 0.89% to Rs 968.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Consumer spurts as foreign broker upgrades to 'buy'

Tata Consumer spurts as foreign broker upgrades to 'buy'

V-Mart Retail rallies after total sales rises 17% YoY to Rs 780 cr in Q4

V-Mart Retail rallies after total sales rises 17% YoY to Rs 780 cr in Q4

Valiant Communications wins order from THDC

Valiant Communications wins order from THDC

CSB Bank gains as total deposits climbs 24% YoY in Mar'25

CSB Bank gains as total deposits climbs 24% YoY in Mar'25

Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate shares rise

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayWaqf Amendment Bill LIVEDonald Trump Liberation Day Tariffs News LIVELatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon