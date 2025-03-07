Friday, March 07, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Electronics rises after bagging new orders worth Rs 577 crore

Bharat Electronics rises after bagging new orders worth Rs 577 crore

Image

Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Bharat Electronics added 2.40% to Rs 279.35 after the company announced that it has secured additional orders worth Rs 577 crore since 20 February 2025.

These new orders include contracts for supplying airborne electronic warfare products, advanced composite communication systems for submarines, doppler weather radars, train communication systems, radar upgrades, spares, and services.

"With these, the total accumulated orders received by BEL during the current financial year stand at Rs 13,724 crore," the company said in a statement.

Navratna public sector undertaking Bharat Electronics (BEL) caters to the electronic equipment requirements of the defence sector. BEL is the dominant supplier of radar, communication and electronic warfare equipment to the Indian armed forces. The Government of India (GOI) remains BEL's largest shareholder with the current shareholding of 51.14%.

 

The companys standalone net profit surged 47.33% to Rs 1,316.06 crore on 39.15% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 5,756.12 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Persistent Systems Ltd Slips 1.83%

Persistent Systems Ltd Slips 1.83%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spikes 1.99%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spikes 1.99%

Jana Small Finance Bank receives RBI nod to start forex biz

Jana Small Finance Bank receives RBI nod to start forex biz

LTTS leverages advanced AI, IoT, and real-time analytics at Maha Kumbh 2025

LTTS leverages advanced AI, IoT, and real-time analytics at Maha Kumbh 2025

INR Gains Under 82.70 Per US Dollar Mark

INR Gains Under 82.70 Per US Dollar Mark

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodaySLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2024 out Delhi Weather todayUPW vs MI HighlightsNothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon