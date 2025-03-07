Friday, March 07, 2025 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spikes 1.99%

Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has lost 7.02% over last one month compared to 6.37% gain in BSE Metal index and 5.15% drop in the SENSEX

Hindustan Zinc Ltd rose 1.99% today to trade at Rs 434.6. The BSE Metal index is up 0.59% to quote at 30281.46. The index is up 6.37 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd increased 0.89% and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd added 0.7% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 5.37 % over last one year compared to the 0.17% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has lost 7.02% over last one month compared to 6.37% gain in BSE Metal index and 5.15% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10426 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.24 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 807 on 22 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 285 on 15 Mar 2024.

 

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

