Friday, March 07, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Persistent Systems Ltd Slips 1.83%

Persistent Systems Ltd Slips 1.83%

Image

Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Persistent Systems Ltd has lost 15.98% over last one month compared to 11.91% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 5.15% drop in the SENSEX

Persistent Systems Ltd fell 1.83% today to trade at Rs 5200.4. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.77% to quote at 37218.57. The index is down 11.91 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, LTIMindtree Ltd decreased 1.7% and Zensar Technologies Ltd lost 1.54% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 1.39 % over last one year compared to the 0.17% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Persistent Systems Ltd has lost 15.98% over last one month compared to 11.91% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 5.15% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 520 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 13450 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 6788.8 on 20 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3232.6 on 04 Jun 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spikes 1.99%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spikes 1.99%

Jana Small Finance Bank receives RBI nod to start forex biz

Jana Small Finance Bank receives RBI nod to start forex biz

LTTS leverages advanced AI, IoT, and real-time analytics at Maha Kumbh 2025

LTTS leverages advanced AI, IoT, and real-time analytics at Maha Kumbh 2025

INR Gains Under 82.70 Per US Dollar Mark

INR Gains Under 82.70 Per US Dollar Mark

UK Pound Holds Near One-Month High Against Dollar; GBPINR Stays Firmly Above 105 Mark

UK Pound Holds Near One-Month High Against Dollar; GBPINR Stays Firmly Above 105 Mark

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodaySLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2024 out Delhi Weather todayUPW vs MI HighlightsNothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon