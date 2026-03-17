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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Electronics wins new orders worth Rs 1,011 crore

Bharat Electronics wins new orders worth Rs 1,011 crore

Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Bharat Electronics said that it has secured additional orders worth Rs 1,011 crore since the last disclosure on 25 February 2026.

In these three weeks, the company has bagged orders for communication equipment, radar warning and jamming system, fire control system, electro optic sight, fire detection & warning system for fighter aircraft, high energy laser, automatic train supervision system, head up display, software solutions, jammers, shelters, strategic components, upgrades, spares, services, etc.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force.

 

The companys standalone net profit jumped 20.81% to Rs 1,590.06 crore on a 23.72% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,121.98 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. The companys order book position stood at Rs 73,015 crore as of 1 January 2026.

The scrip had advanced 2.39% to end at Rs 439.65 on the BSE today.

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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