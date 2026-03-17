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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GSP Crop Science subscribed 96%

GSP Crop Science subscribed 96%

Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

The offer received bids for 86.04 lakh shares as against 89.47 lakh shares on offer.

GSP Crop Science received bids for 86,04,622 shares as against 89,47,367 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Tuesday (17 March 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.96 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 16 March 2026 and it will close on 18 March 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 304 and 320 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 48 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The Rs 400 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of 75,00,000 equity shares to raise Rs 240.0 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 50,00,000 equity shares worth up to Rs 160 crore at higher price band of Rs 320. Vilasben Vrajmohan Shah, Bhavesh Vrajmohan and kappa will offload a part of his their stake in the OFS.

 

GSP will utilise Rs 170.0 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for repayment of its borrowings, and the remaining funds will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO of GSP Crop Science on 13 March 2026, the company raised Rs 120 crore from anchor investors by allotting 37.50 lakh shares at Rs 320 each to 3 anchor investors.

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GSP Crop Science (GSP) is an agrochemical company engaged in the business of manufacturing insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and plant growth regulators. It provides crop protection solutions to help farmers increase productivity, offering formulations (active ingredients and additives) and technicals (concentrated active ingredients) for effective pest, weed, and disease control.

The company offers a diverse portfolio of in-house manufactured agrochemicals, providing crop protection solutions through the development, manufacturing, supply, and distribution of formulations and technicals to meet customer needs.

For six months ended September 30,2026, the company earned 82.9% of its revenues from sale of generic products and the balance 17.1% from sales of patented products.

During the six months ended 30 September 2025, the firm recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 82.78 crore and sales of Rs 844.29 crore.

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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