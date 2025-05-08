Bharat Forge consolidated net profit rises 19.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.48% to Rs 3852.60 croreNet profit of Bharat Forge rose 19.52% to Rs 282.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 235.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.48% to Rs 3852.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4164.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.05% to Rs 941.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 951.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.57% to Rs 15122.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15682.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3852.604164.21 -7 15122.8015682.07 -4 OPM %17.6315.45 -17.7916.31 - PBDT653.16583.15 12 2486.512299.51 8 PBT429.40376.05 14 1612.901451.31 11 NP282.00235.95 20 941.15951.13 -1
