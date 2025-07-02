Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Forge gains after acquiring AAM India manufacturing

Bharat Forge gains after acquiring AAM India manufacturing

Image

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Bharat Forge rose 1.95% to Rs 1,309.40 after the company acquired AAM India Manufacturing (AAMIMCPL) at an equity value of Rs 746.46 crore.

The equity value includes cash on books of the acquired entity of Rs 189.48 crore. This cash is available for addressing future growth opportunities.

The company said the acquisition will enable to complement its component offerings with products solutions to OEMs in India & Globally.

On 17 October 2024, the company had entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% stake in AAM India Manufacturing. As part of the transaction, Bharat Forge will take over AAMIMCPLs commercial vehicle (CV) axle business, including its manufacturing facilities in Pune and Chennai, as well as the Pune Engineering & Development Centre.

 

Bharat Forge (BFL), a Pune-based Indian multinational, is a technology driven global leader in providing high performance, innovative safety critical components and solutions for several sectors including automotive, power, oil and gas, construction & mining, rail, marine, defense and aerospace.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 19.5% to Rs 282 crore despite a 7.5% decline in net sales to Rs 3,852.60 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NBCC (India) secures Rs 355 crore PMC contract for Gorewada Zoo Project

NBCC (India) secures Rs 355 crore PMC contract for Gorewada Zoo Project

Sigachi Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sigachi Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Dollar plunges to 96 as Fed stays dovish and fiscal fears grow

Dollar plunges to 96 as Fed stays dovish and fiscal fears grow

Jindal Worldwide Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jindal Worldwide Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Domestic Coal production advances around 16% on year in Q1FY26

Domestic Coal production advances around 16% on year in Q1FY26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon