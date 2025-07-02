Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar plunges to 96 as Fed stays dovish and fiscal fears grow

Dollar plunges to 96 as Fed stays dovish and fiscal fears grow

Image

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
The US dollar index dropped to 96 - its lowest in over three and half years and sliding more than 11% so far this year. The persistent weakness stems from dovish Fed expectations and growing unease over President Trumps expansive fiscal agenda. Fed Chair Powell reaffirmed a data-dependent stance while acknowledging tariff-linked inflation as a limiting factor. The Senates narrow approval of a tax-and-spending bill, projected to balloon the national debt by $3.3 trillion, added to market anxiety. Investors now look to upcoming labor data for clues on the Feds next move amid a fragile macroeconomic backdrop and deepening policy uncertainty.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jindal Worldwide Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jindal Worldwide Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Domestic Coal production advances around 16% on year in Q1FY26

Domestic Coal production advances around 16% on year in Q1FY26

Bharat Forge completes acquisition of AAM India Manufacturing

Bharat Forge completes acquisition of AAM India Manufacturing

Benchmarks trade with substantial losses; financial services shares under pressure

Benchmarks trade with substantial losses; financial services shares under pressure

Volumes spurt at Rites Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Rites Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon