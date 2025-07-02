Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 03:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sigachi Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sigachi Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd, Innovana Thinklabs Ltd, Bharat Global Developers Ltd and Modern Threads (I) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 July 2025.

Sigachi Industries Ltd lost 8.16% to Rs 42.31 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 33.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd tumbled 5.51% to Rs 72.77. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8523 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13681 shares in the past one month.

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd crashed 5.47% to Rs 575. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3785 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5639 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Global Developers Ltd corrected 5.00% to Rs 159.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Modern Threads (I) Ltd dropped 4.99% to Rs 44. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 77 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 242 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

