Jindal Worldwide Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jindal Worldwide Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Redington Ltd, RattanIndia Power Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd and Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 July 2025.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd crashed 6.62% to Rs 51.19 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Redington Ltd lost 5.40% to Rs 311.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

RattanIndia Power Ltd tumbled 5.31% to Rs 14.98. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 231.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 217.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd fell 4.62% to Rs 2215.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44208 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49070 shares in the past one month.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd corrected 4.60% to Rs 1997.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 81505 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37905 shares in the past one month.

Domestic Coal production advances around 16% on year in Q1FY26

Bharat Forge completes acquisition of AAM India Manufacturing

Benchmarks trade with substantial losses; financial services shares under pressure

Dollar plunges to 96 as Fed stays dovish and fiscal fears grow

Volumes spurt at Rites Ltd counter

