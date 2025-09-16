Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bharat Forge Ltd up for fifth session

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1261.9, up 2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.94% in last one year as compared to a 0.87% slide in NIFTY and a 4.25% slide in the Nifty Auto.

Bharat Forge Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1261.9, up 2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 25198.35. The Sensex is at 82238.08, up 0.55%. Bharat Forge Ltd has gained around 6.53% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26760.65, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1264.6, up 2.08% on the day. Bharat Forge Ltd is down 20.94% in last one year as compared to a 0.87% slide in NIFTY and a 4.25% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 42.34 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Tembo Global gains on plans to establish regional HQ in Riyadh

BSE SME Nilachal Carbo Metalicks stumbles at the start

Kothari Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Redington Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

BSE SME Karbonsteel Engineering welds investor trust with premium listing

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

