Windsor Machines Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kalyani Forge Ltd, Starteck Finance Ltd, Fino Payments Bank Ltd and Le Travenues Technology Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 June 2024.

Kalyani Forge Ltd, Starteck Finance Ltd, Fino Payments Bank Ltd and Le Travenues Technology Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 June 2024.

Windsor Machines Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 129.24 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 104.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54927 shares in the past one month.

Kalyani Forge Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 665.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25759 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1148 shares in the past one month.

Starteck Finance Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 350.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7124 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 552 shares in the past one month.

Fino Payments Bank Ltd added 15.82% to Rs 329.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6232 shares in the past one month.

Le Travenues Technology Ltd gained 15.37% to Rs 186.89. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News