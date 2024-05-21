ERIS Lifesciences standalone net profit declines 55.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.75% to Rs 332.25 croreNet profit of ERIS Lifesciences declined 55.02% to Rs 39.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.75% to Rs 332.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 308.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 24.70% to Rs 299.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 398.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.29% to Rs 1454.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1307.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
