Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Ajanta Pharma Ltd, IFCI Ltd and Piramal Pharma Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 May 2024.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Ajanta Pharma Ltd, IFCI Ltd and Piramal Pharma Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 May 2024.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd soared 6.82% to Rs 312.6 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 35.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd spiked 6.52% to Rs 3504.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8272 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6186 shares in the past one month.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd surged 6.07% to Rs 2368.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 46415 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3402 shares in the past one month.

IFCI Ltd exploded 5.95% to Rs 53.08. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 109.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Piramal Pharma Ltd spurt 5.45% to Rs 150.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News