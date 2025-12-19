Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is quoting at Rs 274.3, down 0.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 16.57% in last one year as compared to a 10.04% rally in NIFTY and a 0.78% fall in the Nifty Energy index.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 274.3, down 0.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 25954.65. The Sensex is at 84895.45, up 0.49%.Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has lost around 3.84% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34464.3, up 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 69.78 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 176.31 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
