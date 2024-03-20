Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Spikes 2.04%, S&amp;P BSE Power index Rises 1.05%

Image

Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has lost 1.17% over last one month compared to 3.84% fall in S&P BSE Power index and 0.71% drop in the SENSEX
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd rose 2.04% today to trade at Rs 223.1. The S&P BSE Power index is up 1.05% to quote at 6324.82. The index is down 3.84 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Suzlon Energy Ltd increased 1.67% and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd added 1.57% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 73.66 % over last one year compared to the 24.3% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has lost 1.17% over last one month compared to 3.84% fall in S&P BSE Power index and 0.71% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 48213 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 22.19 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 271.9 on 06 Mar 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 67.63 on 06 Apr 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Power shares gain

Power stocks edge higher

Power shares gain

Power stocks rise

Power shares gain

Board of Jyoti Structures approves rights issue

L&amp;T Technology Services accelerates Gen-AI adoption

TCS, Aurobindo Pharma, IFCI, KIOCL in spotlight

Matrimony.com re-appoints Murugavel Janakiraman as MD

Market geared for upbeat start

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEIPL 2024 Opening CeremonyHoli 2024World Most Polluted CapitalIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon