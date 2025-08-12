Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit declines 29.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.57% to Rs 307.43 croreNet profit of Indian Hume Pipe Company declined 29.65% to Rs 21.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 15.57% to Rs 307.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 364.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales307.43364.14 -16 OPM %10.9715.96 -PBDT33.6745.40 -26 PBT29.0842.28 -31 NP21.9231.16 -30
