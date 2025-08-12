Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rapid Investments standalone net profit rises 433.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Rapid Investments standalone net profit rises 433.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 41.03% to Rs 0.55 crore

Net profit of Rapid Investments rose 433.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 41.03% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.550.39 41 OPM %25.457.69 -PBDT0.180.04 350 PBT0.180.04 350 NP0.160.03 433

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

