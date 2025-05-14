Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Road Network reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.75 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bharat Road Network reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.75 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales decline 49.00% to Rs 47.26 crore

Net Loss of Bharat Road Network reported to Rs 4.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 28.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 49.00% to Rs 47.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 92.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 141.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 112.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 27.77% to Rs 274.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 379.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales47.2692.67 -49 274.29379.72 -28 OPM %11.1146.99 -87.6936.26 - PBDT10.052.27 343 208.17-39.12 LP PBT-7.88-31.49 75 134.03-121.04 LP NP-4.75-28.71 83 141.12-112.00 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 30.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 30.80% in the March 2025 quarter

VST Tillers Tractors consolidated net profit declines 29.73% in the March 2025 quarter

VST Tillers Tractors consolidated net profit declines 29.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Max Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 31.31 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Max Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 31.31 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers standalone net profit declines 32.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers standalone net profit declines 32.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Mafatlal Industries standalone net profit declines 30.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Mafatlal Industries standalone net profit declines 30.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Cipla Q4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayHero MotoCorp Q4 Results 2025Q4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon