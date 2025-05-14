Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 30.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 30.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 32.44% to Rs 326.95 crore

Net profit of Aurionpro Solutions rose 30.80% to Rs 50.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.44% to Rs 326.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 246.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.06% to Rs 186.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 140.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.17% to Rs 1172.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 887.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales326.95246.87 32 1172.97887.47 32 OPM %20.1721.30 -20.6121.80 - PBDT68.5450.46 36 255.26189.41 35 PBT58.9644.88 31 225.21168.78 33 NP50.3338.48 31 186.17140.97 32

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 14 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

