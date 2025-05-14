Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers standalone net profit declines 32.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.53% to Rs 1323.03 croreNet profit of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers declined 32.95% to Rs 22.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.53% to Rs 1323.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1219.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 98.21% to Rs 3.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 208.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.32% to Rs 4442.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4643.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1323.031219.03 9 4442.694643.36 -4 OPM %7.7913.15 -9.6316.51 - PBDT107.73128.04 -16 309.04615.27 -50 PBT30.8353.39 -42 5.30324.76 -98 NP22.1232.99 -33 3.73208.16 -98
