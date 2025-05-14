Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mafatlal Industries standalone net profit declines 30.39% in the March 2025 quarter

May 14 2025

Sales decline 41.15% to Rs 449.70 crore

Net profit of Mafatlal Industries declined 30.39% to Rs 23.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 41.15% to Rs 449.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 764.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.62% to Rs 98.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 98.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.07% to Rs 2807.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2078.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales449.70764.17 -41 2807.232078.41 35 OPM %2.442.01 -2.442.19 - PBDT14.3017.20 -17 95.5794.04 2 PBT10.3013.56 -24 80.5479.04 2 NP23.1633.27 -30 98.1498.75 -1

May 14 2025

