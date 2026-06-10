Bharti Hexacom Ltd Surges 1.19%

Bharti Hexacom Ltd has added 1.89% over last one month compared to 0.07% gain in BSE Teck index and 2.67% drop in the SENSEX

Bharti Hexacom Ltd gained 1.19% today to trade at Rs 1494.05. The BSE Teck index is up 0.35% to quote at 14763.88. The index is up 0.07 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd increased 0.62% and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd added 0.35% on the day. The BSE Teck index went down 18.9 % over last one year compared to the 10.2% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Bharti Hexacom Ltd has added 1.89% over last one month compared to 0.07% gain in BSE Teck index and 2.67% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2609 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 22188 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2051 on 01 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1438.55 on 02 Apr 2026.

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