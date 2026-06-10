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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Newgen Software CEO Virender Jeet steps down; exit effective 31 August

Newgen Software CEO Virender Jeet steps down; exit effective 31 August

Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Newgen Software Technologies announced that Virender Jeet has tendered his resignation from the position of chief executive officer (CEO) of the company.

According to the company's regulatory filing, Jeet submitted his resignation on 9 June 2026, citing personal and professional reasons. His resignation will take effect from the close of business hours on 31 August 2026.

Newgen Software Technologies is a global software company and is engaged in the business of software product development, including designing and delivering end-to-end software solutions covering the entire spectrum of software services from workflow automation to document management to imaging. The companys consolidated net profit declined 1.88% while revenue from operations increased 5.3% in Q4 FY26.

 

The counter shed 0.48% to Rs 484 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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