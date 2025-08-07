Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Essex Marine IPO ends with 2.81 times subscription

BSE SME Essex Marine IPO ends with 2.81 times subscription

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

The offer received bids for 1.20 crore shares as against 42.62 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Essex Marine received bids for 1,20,04,000 shares as against 42,62,000 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 2.81 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 4 August 2025 and it closed on 6 August 2025. The price of the IPO is fixed at Rs 54 per share. The equity shares will list on BSEs SME platform.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) bid for 12,000 shares, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) for 19,80,000 shares, while Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) placed bids for 1,00,12,000 shares.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 42,62,000 equity shares. The promoter shareholding dilute to 72.08% post- IPO from 99.99% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for expanding the existing peeling capacity at its processing unit at Shankarpur Road, Kaluya Sanda, Kuliyata, West Bengal, setting up a ready-to-cook section by adding blanching process at its unit at Shankarpur Road, Kaluya Sanda, Kuliyata, West Bengal, funding of working capital requirements, repaying or pre-paying, in full or in part, of certain borrowings and general corporate purpose.

Also Read

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex tests 80K, down 450 pts, Nifty below 24,450; Auto, Metal top drags

OpenAI

OpenAI may release GPT-5 AI model today: What to expect, Livestream details

auto sector, passenger vehicles

Auto sales fall 4% in July; PV, two-wheeler demand drags retail volumes

Chris Woakes

'I'm still gutted': Woakes reveals pain behind valiant stand vs India

Stokes and Gill at Trophy presentation

Here's why the ECB is against two-tier Test cricket system proposed by ICC

Essex Marine, headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal, engaged in the production of processed fish and shrimp. The companys main processed seafood comprised of different varieties of marine fish and shrimp as well as aquaculture vannamei shrimp. It exports frozen fish and shrimps from India under its brand name, Essex. The company primarily caters to customers in China and Europe, including food service distributors and warehouse chains. As of 31st March 2025, the companys installed capacities stood at 5,717 MT per annum for shrimp, 4,258 MT per annum for fish, and 3,942 MT per annum for peeling. Further, the company has 91 employees as on 31st March 2025.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 37.22 crore and net profit of Rs 4.66 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex falls over 453 pts; auto shares decline

Sensex falls over 453 pts; auto shares decline

Extremely unfortunate that US should impose additional tariffs on India, says MEA

Extremely unfortunate that US should impose additional tariffs on India, says MEA

Infrastructure firms expect sequential improvement in turnover and overall business situation during H2 FY26

Infrastructure firms expect sequential improvement in turnover and overall business situation during H2 FY26

SKF India slumps as Q1 PAT slides 26% YoY to Rs 118 cr

SKF India slumps as Q1 PAT slides 26% YoY to Rs 118 cr

Adani Power to develop & operate greenfield ultra-supercritical thermal power plant in Bihar

Adani Power to develop & operate greenfield ultra-supercritical thermal power plant in Bihar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon