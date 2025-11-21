Karnataka Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sharda Cropchem Ltd, Anupam Rasayan India Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd and Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 November 2025.
Karnataka Bank Ltd soared 6.88% to Rs 187.2 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.89 lakh shares in the past one month.
Sharda Cropchem Ltd spiked 6.21% to Rs 820.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 55643 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27712 shares in the past one month.
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd surged 6.03% to Rs 1248.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 32454 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5330 shares in the past one month.
DCM Shriram Ltd spurt 6.03% to Rs 1249. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 35264 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12614 shares in the past one month.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd jumped 4.92% to Rs 943. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27692 shares in the past one month.
