Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Network 18 Media & Investments reports consolidated net profit of Rs 148.03 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Network 18 Media & Investments reports consolidated net profit of Rs 148.03 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 85.10% to Rs 467.86 crore

Net profit of Network 18 Media & Investments reported to Rs 148.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 125.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 85.10% to Rs 467.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3140.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales467.863140.92 -85 OPM %0.89-4.73 -PBDT32.33-124.39 LP PBT-1.79-194.13 99 NP148.03-125.40 LP

Tokyo Finance standalone net profit declines 62.50% in the June 2025 quarter

HDB Financial Services standalone net profit declines 2.41% in the June 2025 quarter

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 28.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Kretto Syscon standalone net profit rises 207.35% in the June 2025 quarter

HDFC Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 14.49% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

