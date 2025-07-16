Tokyo Finance standalone net profit declines 62.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.00% to Rs 0.21 croreNet profit of Tokyo Finance declined 62.50% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.210.20 5 OPM %14.2940.00 -PBDT0.030.08 -63 PBT0.030.08 -63 NP0.030.08 -63
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content