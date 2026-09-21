Biocon Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 394.4, up 2.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.91% in last one year as compared to a 7.1% drop in NIFTY and a 20.91% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

Biocon Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 394.4, up 2.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 23413.6. The Sensex is at 74819.64, up 0.71%. Biocon Ltd has slipped around 3.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26710.1, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 394.85, up 2% on the day. Biocon Ltd is up 8.91% in last one year as compared to a 7.1% drop in NIFTY and a 20.91% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 208.11 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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