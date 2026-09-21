Laurus Labs Ltd spurts 2.87%

Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 2010.1, up 2.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 122.41% in last one year as compared to a 7.1% drop in NIFTY and a 20.91% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

Laurus Labs Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2010.1, up 2.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 23413.6. The Sensex is at 74819.64, up 0.71%. Laurus Labs Ltd has risen around 11.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26710.1, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2007.8, up 1.79% on the day. Laurus Labs Ltd is up 122.41% in last one year as compared to a 7.1% drop in NIFTY and a 20.91% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 121.07 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News