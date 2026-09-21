Piramal Pharma Ltd soars 2.68%

Piramal Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 213.73, up 2.68% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.44% in last one year as compared to a 7.1% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.91% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Piramal Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 213.73, up 2.68% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 23413.6. The Sensex is at 74819.64, up 0.71%. Piramal Pharma Ltd has risen around 1.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Piramal Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26710.1, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 42.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 35.74 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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