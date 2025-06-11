Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 02:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Biocon Ltd soars 3.52%, Gains for third straight session

Biocon Ltd soars 3.52%, Gains for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 353.2, up 3.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.22% in last one year as compared to a 8.09% gain in NIFTY and a 11.76% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Biocon Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 353.2, up 3.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 25209.65. The Sensex is at 82725.53, up 0.41%. Biocon Ltd has added around 7.63% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21948, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 354.1, up 3.46% on the day. Biocon Ltd is up 4.22% in last one year as compared to a 8.09% gain in NIFTY and a 11.76% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

