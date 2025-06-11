Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd up for third straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 133.17, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.16% in last one year as compared to a 8.09% slide in NIFTY and a 16.51% slide in the Nifty Media index.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 133.17, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 25209.65. The Sensex is at 82725.53, up 0.41%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has gained around 13.68% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1731.65, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 81.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 108.98 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 16.06 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
