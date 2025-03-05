Adani Enterprises Ltd soars 4.06%, Gains for third straight session

Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 01:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2231.9, up 4.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 30.99% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% fall in NIFTY and a 4.14% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Adani Enterprises Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2231.9, up 4.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.3% on the day, quoting at 22369.85. The Sensex is at 73855.47, up 1.19%. Adani Enterprises Ltd has dropped around 3.48% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8347.75, up 3.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2237.05, up 3.78% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd is down 30.99% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% fall in NIFTY and a 4.14% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 97.05 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

