Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Natraj Proteins standalone net profit rises 26.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Natraj Proteins standalone net profit rises 26.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales decline 40.64% to Rs 23.06 crore

Net profit of Natraj Proteins rose 26.00% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 40.64% to Rs 23.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 12.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 39.20% to Rs 117.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 193.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales23.0638.85 -41 117.78193.73 -39 OPM %8.114.81 -0.95-4.83 - PBDT1.561.13 38 -0.82-12.01 93 PBT1.491.00 49 -1.17-12.46 91 NP1.261.00 26 -1.46-12.52 88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gulf Oil Lubricants India consolidated net profit rises 6.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Gulf Oil Lubricants India consolidated net profit rises 6.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Kalyan Capitals consolidated net profit declines 95.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Kalyan Capitals consolidated net profit declines 95.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Inventure Growth & Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.26 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Inventure Growth & Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.26 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ester Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.96 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ester Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.96 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Scoobee Day Garments India reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.49 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Scoobee Day Garments India reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.49 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsMaharashtra Class 11th AdmissionQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon