Gulf Oil Lubricants India consolidated net profit rises 6.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.56% to Rs 952.74 croreNet profit of Gulf Oil Lubricants India rose 6.90% to Rs 92.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 86.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.56% to Rs 952.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 869.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.85% to Rs 359.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 307.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 3631.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3301.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales952.74869.63 10 3631.163301.15 10 OPM %13.5113.49 -13.0112.75 - PBDT141.38131.12 8 535.24463.04 16 PBT125.21115.01 9 479.47412.30 16 NP92.1986.24 7 359.85307.96 17
