Birla Corporation consolidated net profit rises 127.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.87% to Rs 2656.43 croreNet profit of Birla Corporation rose 127.59% to Rs 193.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.87% to Rs 2656.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2462.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 938.42% to Rs 420.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.29% to Rs 9662.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8682.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content