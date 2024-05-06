Business Standard
Birla Corporation consolidated net profit rises 127.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 7.87% to Rs 2656.43 crore
Net profit of Birla Corporation rose 127.59% to Rs 193.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.87% to Rs 2656.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2462.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 938.42% to Rs 420.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.29% to Rs 9662.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8682.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2656.432462.57 8 9662.728682.27 11 OPM %17.7811.14 -14.888.89 - PBDT415.73234.72 77 1151.46546.34 111 PBT266.0394.63 181 573.1536.46 1472 NP193.3484.95 128 420.5640.50 938
First Published: May 06 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

