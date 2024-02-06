Sensex (    %)
                        
Birla Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 109.14 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Sales rise 14.68% to Rs 2312.00 crore
Net profit of Birla Corporation reported to Rs 109.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 49.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 14.68% to Rs 2312.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2016.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales2312.002016.11 15 OPM %16.377.16 -PBDT298.2965.38 356 PBT153.47-64.48 LP NP109.14-49.91 LP
First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

