Birla Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 109.14 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Birla Corporation reported to Rs 109.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 49.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 14.68% to Rs 2312.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2016.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.2312.002016.1116.377.16298.2965.38153.47-64.48109.14-49.91