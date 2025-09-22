Monday, September 22, 2025 | 07:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rail Vikas Nigam declared lowest bidder for Rs 145 cr project of Southern Railways

Rail Vikas Nigam declared lowest bidder for Rs 145 cr project of Southern Railways

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from Southern Railway for Design, Supply, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of Traction Sub Stations (Scott-Connected) Inclusive of Power Quality Compensating Equipment with Associated Switching Posts (SP/SSP) for 2x25 kV AT Feeding System and SCADA & Automatic Fault Locator (AFL) In Jolarpettai Jn. - Salem Jn. (JTJ-SA) Section of Salem Division of Southern Railway in Connection with Mission 3000MT Loading Target. The cost of the project is Rs 145.34 crore.

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

