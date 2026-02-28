Birla Cotton Spinning & Weaving Mills standalone net profit rises 1.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.80% to Rs 1.70 crore

Net profit of Birla Cotton Spinning & Weaving Mills rose 1.72% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.80% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.701.6790.5993.411.541.561.541.561.181.16

