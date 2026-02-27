GMDC receives environmental clearance for Lakhpat-Punrajpur Lignite and Limestone Mine in Kutch
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC), a Government of Gujarat enterprise and India's leading lignite producer, has received Environmental Clearance (EC) from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Government of India for its Lakhpat-Punrajpur Lignite and Limestone Mine located in Kutch, Gujarat.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 7:16 PM IST