GMDC receives environmental clearance for Lakhpat-Punrajpur Lignite and Limestone Mine in Kutch

Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 7:16 PM IST
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC), a Government of Gujarat enterprise and India's leading lignite producer, has received Environmental Clearance (EC) from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Government of India for its Lakhpat-Punrajpur Lignite and Limestone Mine located in Kutch, Gujarat.

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

